Sexpectation: Healthy relationships and consent

U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted three iterations of Sexpectation on Jan. 31 at the Religious Support Office. Sexpectation is a one-hour discussion about healthy relationships and consent hosted by the brigade with Cherisse Staten, Landstuhl Regional Medical Command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, as the guest speaker.
