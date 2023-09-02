Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexpectation: Healthy relationships and consent

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted three iterations of Sexpectation on Jan. 31 at the Religious Support Office. Sexpectation is a one-hour discussion about healthy relationships and consent hosted by the brigade with Cherisse Staten, Landstuhl Regional Medical Command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, as the guest speaker.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 03:01
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    This work, Sexpectation: Healthy relationships and consent, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

