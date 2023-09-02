Sexpectation: Healthy relationships and consent

SEMBACH, Germany -- U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted three iterations of Sexpectation on Jan. 31 at the Religious Support Office.



Sexpectation is a one-hour discussion about healthy relationships and consent hosted by the brigade with Cherisse Staten, Landstuhl Regional Medical Command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, as the guest speaker.



“Today I conducted training on healthy relationships focusing on communication boundaries, consent, and having difficult conversations,” said Staten. “The goal of the training is to make sure people take the tenets that I give them and actually implement them into all of the relationships they are involved in whether they be interpersonal relationships or intimate relationships.”



The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program is designed to prevent the occurrence of sexual harassment and assault, provide victim advocacy to ensure prompt and sensitive care for victims, and encourage reporting of all occurrences by providing reporting options.



“Having the tools to engage in healthy relationships that span the gamut from professional to personal act as a risk reduction for intimate partner violence and sexual violence,” said Staten. “That is one of the things that I as a SARC program coordinator want to help support.”



The Army continues to implement comprehensive changes to its SHARP program to prevent sexual assault through training, cohesive team building, leadership accountability, and creating a comprehensive safety net and support system to assist sexual assault survivors.



For more information about the Army’s sexual assault prevention program go to www.sapr.mil.

