Kubasaki High School students and staff visit Naha Nishi High School in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Naha Nishi High School hosted students from Kubasaki High School to have an understanding of the difference in culture and school environment. Students participated in classes such as Chemistry, Mathematics and English where they completed worksheets and tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 01:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872918
|VIRIN:
|230201-M-VR996-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109448006
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Kubasaki students visiting Naha Nishi High School, by LCpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT