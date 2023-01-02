B-Roll of Kubasaki students visiting Naha Nishi High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kubasaki High School students and staff visit Naha Nishi High School in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Naha Nishi High School hosted students from Kubasaki High School to have an understanding of the difference in culture and school environment. Students participated in classes such as Chemistry, Mathematics and English where they completed worksheets and tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares)