    B-Roll of Kubasaki students visiting Naha Nishi High School

    NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Kubasaki High School students and staff visit Naha Nishi High School in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2023. Naha Nishi High School hosted students from Kubasaki High School to have an understanding of the difference in culture and school environment. Students participated in classes such as Chemistry, Mathematics and English where they completed worksheets and tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872918
    VIRIN: 230201-M-VR996-1002
    Filename: DOD_109448006
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

