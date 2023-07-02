Navy Wounded Warrior hosts an adaptive sports intro camp at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, February 6 - 10. Athletes are trying their hand at archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track.
Sports Camps are a week-long opportunity to try multiple adaptive sports. All Sailors and Coast Guardsmen enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior are encouraged to participate, regardless of a sports background. Attendees have an opportunity to meet and build connections with other service members who are also going through transitional, healing, and recovery journeys. Participants are encouraged to try as many sports as possible.
Navy Wounded Warrior is so much more than sports. It also offers individualized and proactive guidance on pay and benefits, caregiver resources, bedside travel, job training, childcare, and more. These efforts encourage retention and return to duty, or support a smooth transition to the VA should a medical condition prohibit continued service.
Participation is voluntary and requires service members to self-refer or be referred by their commands, chaplain, medical team, peers, caregivers, or others for enrollment determination.
Begin the process via the call center at 855-NAVY-WWP (855-628-9997) or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 03:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872908
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-GN059-749
|Filename:
|DOD_109447949
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Navy Adaptive Sports intro Camp at JBPHH, by Alyssa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Coast Guard
Wounded Warrior
United States Navy
Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
LEAVE A COMMENT