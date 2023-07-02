Team Navy Adaptive Sports intro Camp at JBPHH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Wounded Warrior hosts an adaptive sports intro camp at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, February 6 - 10. Athletes are trying their hand at archery, cycling, indoor rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and track.



Sports Camps are a week-long opportunity to try multiple adaptive sports. All Sailors and Coast Guardsmen enrolled in Navy Wounded Warrior are encouraged to participate, regardless of a sports background. Attendees have an opportunity to meet and build connections with other service members who are also going through transitional, healing, and recovery journeys. Participants are encouraged to try as many sports as possible.



Navy Wounded Warrior is so much more than sports. It also offers individualized and proactive guidance on pay and benefits, caregiver resources, bedside travel, job training, childcare, and more. These efforts encourage retention and return to duty, or support a smooth transition to the VA should a medical condition prohibit continued service.



Participation is voluntary and requires service members to self-refer or be referred by their commands, chaplain, medical team, peers, caregivers, or others for enrollment determination.



Begin the process via the call center at 855-NAVY-WWP (855-628-9997) or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.