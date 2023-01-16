MCB Camp Blaz; Reactivation; history; Guam; culture; monument; CHamoru

B-roll of construction and memorial Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2023.To prepare for the reactivation of MCB Camp Blaz, new facilities were under construction to accommodate future incoming units. The military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’s 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps’ mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)
Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 01:45
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|GU
