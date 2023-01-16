Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Blaz; Reactivation; history; Guam; culture; monument; CHamoru

    GUAM

    01.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    B-roll of construction and memorial Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2023.To prepare for the reactivation of MCB Camp Blaz, new facilities were under construction to accommodate future incoming units. The military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’s 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps’ mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    culture
    Guam
    monument
    history
    Reactivation
    CHamoru
    MCB Camp Blaz

