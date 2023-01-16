MCB Camp Blaz; Reactivation; history; Guam; culture; monument; CHamoru

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of construction and memorial Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2023.To prepare for the reactivation of MCB Camp Blaz, new facilities were under construction to accommodate future incoming units. The military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’s 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps’ mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)