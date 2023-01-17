B-roll of the Piti Coastal Defense Guns Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the Piti Coastal Defense Guns on Guam, Jan. 17, 2023. After U.S. troops liberated the territory of Guam from Japanese forces during World War II, U.S. forces utilized Guam for aerial operations against Japan. Today, the military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)