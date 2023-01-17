B-roll of the Piti Coastal Defense Guns Guam

B-roll of the Piti Coastal Defense Guns on Guam, Jan. 17, 2023. After U.S. troops liberated the territory of Guam from Japanese forces during World War II, U.S. forces utilized Guam for aerial operations against Japan. Today, the military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)
Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 01:45
Location:
|GU
