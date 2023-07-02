Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA...Supporting the Force 2023 (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Hear our Battle Cry!! This dynamic spot lets you know what the Defense Logistics Agency has to offer the Warfighter and the nation. DLA is supporting the force by delivering readiness and lethality to the Warfighter Always and support to our nation through quality, proactive global logistics. DLA is...the Nation's combat Logistics Support Agency. www.dla.mil

    Special thank you to the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 2d Light Armored Reconaissance Battalion, USS Bataan, and the 158th Fighter Wing for being the heroes of this video!

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872762
    VIRIN: 230207-D-LU733-797
    PIN: 505799
    Filename: DOD_109445708
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA...Supporting the Force 2023 (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Supporting the Force

