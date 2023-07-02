DLA...Supporting the Force 2023 (open caption)

Hear our Battle Cry!! This dynamic spot lets you know what the Defense Logistics Agency has to offer the Warfighter and the nation. DLA is supporting the force by delivering readiness and lethality to the Warfighter Always and support to our nation through quality, proactive global logistics. DLA is...the Nation's combat Logistics Support Agency. www.dla.mil
Special thank you to the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 2d Light Armored Reconaissance Battalion, USS Bataan, and the 158th Fighter Wing for being the heroes of this video!
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 21:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872762
|VIRIN:
|230207-D-LU733-797
|PIN:
|505799
|Filename:
|DOD_109445708
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
