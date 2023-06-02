Red Devil Fire Dawgs, ROKAF – hot on the scene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department responded to a simulated in-flight emergency on a Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. During the training, the 8th CES integrated with members of the ROKAF 38th Fighter Group to provide a response to the scene, clear the aircraft and render aid to the pilot. Footage includes the Kunsan Fire Department arriving on the scene and working with ROKAF fire department, emergency management and emergency services personnel to help the pilot and recover the aircraft.