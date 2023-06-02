Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devil Fire Dawgs, ROKAF – hot on the scene

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department responded to a simulated in-flight emergency on a Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. During the training, the 8th CES integrated with members of the ROKAF 38th Fighter Group to provide a response to the scene, clear the aircraft and render aid to the pilot.

