The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) fire department responded to a simulated in-flight emergency on a Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. During the training, the 8th CES integrated with members of the ROKAF 38th Fighter Group to provide a response to the scene, clear the aircraft and render aid to the pilot.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 20:38 Story ID: 438044 Location: 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devil Fire Dawgs, ROKAF – hot on the scene, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.