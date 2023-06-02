AFN Now Football Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ahead of the 2023 Big Game, The Eagle wreaks havoc on the office of AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany. The Eagle's excitement comes with the news that The Big Game will be streaming live on the AFN Now app. (Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)