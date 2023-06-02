Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Now Football Spot

    VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag, Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ahead of the 2023 Big Game, The Eagle wreaks havoc on the office of AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany. The Eagle's excitement comes with the news that The Big Game will be streaming live on the AFN Now app. (Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 10:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872657
    VIRIN: 230207-F-QN658-1001
    Filename: DOD_109444090
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now Football Spot, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, SGT Kevin Henderson and A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Football
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    The Eagle
    The Big Game
    AFN Now

