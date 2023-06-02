AFN Now Football Spot

Ahead of the 2023 Big Game, The Eagle wreaks havoc on the office of AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany. The Eagle's excitement comes with the news that The Big Game will be streaming live on the AFN Now app. (Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872657
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-QN658-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444090
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
