KFOR RC-E Soldiers participate in the Polish Quarter Marathon

A hundred Soldiers from five countries across Kosovo Force - Regional Command East met at Camp Novo Selo to participate in the Polish Quarter Marathon, Jan. 28, 2023. The Soldiers came equipped with their uniform, weapon, and a 10 kg rucksack to cover the 10.6 km. This is the first time the Polish Quarter Marathon has been conducted in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska Army National Guard)