    KFOR RC-E Soldiers participate in the Polish Quarter Marathon

    KOSOVO

    01.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A hundred Soldiers from five countries across Kosovo Force - Regional Command East met at Camp Novo Selo to participate in the Polish Quarter Marathon, Jan. 28, 2023. The Soldiers came equipped with their uniform, weapon, and a 10 kg rucksack to cover the 10.6 km. This is the first time the Polish Quarter Marathon has been conducted in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska Army National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 03:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872437
    VIRIN: 230128-Z-OD139-553
    Filename: DOD_109439385
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZZ

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Ruck
    Poland
    Kosovo
    StrongerTogether

