    LA District completes Hopi flood mitigation project

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s emergency management team completes the Hopi emergency flood mitigation project Dec 23, in Hopi, Arizona. The District performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99. Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, is the Corps’ basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of state and local governments prior to, during and after a flood event.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872387
    VIRIN: 230201-A-RY318-901
    Filename: DOD_109438539
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: AZ, US

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Mesa
    Arizona
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Flood fight
    Los Angeles District
    Hopi Tribe
    Louis Clementz
    Timothy Nuvangyaoma

