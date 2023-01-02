LA District completes Hopi flood mitigation project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s emergency management team completes the Hopi emergency flood mitigation project Dec 23, in Hopi, Arizona. The District performs flood-response activities under emergency management authority Public law 84-99. Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, is the Corps’ basic authority to provide for emergency activities in support of state and local governments prior to, during and after a flood event.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872387
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-RY318-901
|Filename:
|DOD_109438539
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
