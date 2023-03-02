Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony in honor of LTC Krystal Sessoms

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Promotion Ceremony in honor of LTC Krystal Sessoms, Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Army. Hosted by the Honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary
    of the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 872369
    Filename: DOD_109438292
    Length: 00:33:25
    Location: DC, US

    Promotion Ceremony
    Honorable Christine Wormuth
    LTC Krystal Sessoms
    Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Army

