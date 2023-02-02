Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    February 2023 Wing Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, 127th Wing Command Chief, delivers the February 2023 Drill update to members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 18:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872311
    VIRIN: 230202-F-JK012-762
    Filename: DOD_109436703
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 2023 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Command Chief
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT