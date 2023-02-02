Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, 127th Wing Command Chief, delivers the February 2023 Drill update to members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 18:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872311
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-JK012-762
|Filename:
|DOD_109436703
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, February 2023 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
