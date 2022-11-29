Follow Airman Yepez as he takes you through his day as an HVAC technician in Episode 2 of our Day in the Life series.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 16:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872180
|VIRIN:
|221129-F-FE180-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109435062
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day In The Life - A1C Yepez, HVAC, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
