    A Day In The Life - A1C Yepez, HVAC

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Follow Airman Yepez as he takes you through his day as an HVAC technician in Episode 2 of our Day in the Life series.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872180
    VIRIN: 221129-F-FE180-001
    Filename: DOD_109435062
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Louisiana
    Services
    Barksdale
    A Day In The Life
    Series

