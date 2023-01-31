Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division 82nd Anniversary

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) celebrate the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony every year on Feb. 1. Since 1941, 2d MARDIV has been a part of many battles and peace keeping missions from the Battle of Tarawa to Operation Iraqi Freedom. This video highlights 2d MARDIV Marines and Sailors and their legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872039
    VIRIN: 230131-M-XY363-1001
    Filename: DOD_109432484
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

