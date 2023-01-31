2d Marine Division 82nd Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) celebrate the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony every year on Feb. 1. Since 1941, 2d MARDIV has been a part of many battles and peace keeping missions from the Battle of Tarawa to Operation Iraqi Freedom. This video highlights 2d MARDIV Marines and Sailors and their legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler)