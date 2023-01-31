2d Marine Division 82nd Anniversary

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) celebrate the division’s 82nd birthday ceremony every year on Feb. 1. Since 1941, 2d MARDIV has been a part of many battles and peace keeping missions from the Battle of Tarawa to Operation Iraqi Freedom. This video highlights 2d MARDIV Marines and Sailors and their legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler)
