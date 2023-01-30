Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Hosts Global Information Dominance Experiments

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Alexander Payne 

    Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

    The DoD will conduct a series of scaled, Global Information Dominance Experiments, known as GIDE, throughout 2023. Utilizing data collection from military sources around the globe, AI and machine learning, GIDE will help inform how we deliver information to warfighters and senior leaders at the speed of relevance and spur faster decision-making than our adversaries. Learn more about GIDE from the experiment's Mission Commander, Col. Matthew Strohmeyer.

    GIDE began Monday and will conclude Thursday with virtual and in-person participants at the Pentagon, multiple combatant commands, and duty stations around the world. The Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO), in partnership with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will host four iterations of the experiment throughout 2023 aligned to the SECDEF’s Joint Warfighting Concept and the JADC2 Implementation Strategy. Stay connected for experiment outputs and information on upcoming 2023 GIDE iterations.

