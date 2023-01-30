DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Hosts Global Information Dominance Experiments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The DoD will conduct a series of scaled, Global Information Dominance Experiments, known as GIDE, throughout 2023. Utilizing data collection from military sources around the globe, AI and machine learning, GIDE will help inform how we deliver information to warfighters and senior leaders at the speed of relevance and spur faster decision-making than our adversaries. Learn more about GIDE from the experiment's Mission Commander, Col. Matthew Strohmeyer.



GIDE began Monday and will conclude Thursday with virtual and in-person participants at the Pentagon, multiple combatant commands, and duty stations around the world. The Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO), in partnership with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will host four iterations of the experiment throughout 2023 aligned to the SECDEF’s Joint Warfighting Concept and the JADC2 Implementation Strategy. Stay connected for experiment outputs and information on upcoming 2023 GIDE iterations.