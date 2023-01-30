DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Hosts Global Information Dominance Experiments

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has relaunched a series of Global Information Dominance Experiments, known as GIDE, in partnership with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The experimentation team is comprised of U.S. military and civilian personnel from all service branches and multiple combatant commands, marking the first time the Department of Defense (DoD) has held a joint, globally integrated experiment of this level and scale enabled by data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).



The fifth iteration of GIDE, GIDE V, began Monday and will conclude Thursday with virtual and in-person participants at the Pentagon, multiple combatant commands, and duty stations around the world. The experiments are designed to inform Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) solutions related to Joint data integration and the use of AI and machine learning technology.



“We want to rapidly improve access to data across the Joint force – from the strategic level to our tactical warfighters,” said Dr. Craig Martell, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer. “The intended outcome of these experiments is two-fold. First, we want to identify where we may have barriers in policy, security, connectivity, user-interface, or other areas that prohibit data sharing across the Joint force. Second, we want to show how data, analytics, and AI can improve Joint workflows in a variety of missions from global integrated deterrence through targeting and fires.”



The CDAO will host four iterations (GIDE V-VIII) of the experiment throughout 2023 aligned to the Joint Warfighting Concept and the JADC2 Implementation Strategy.



“GIDE serves as an opportunity to stress-test our current systems and processes, introduce new technologies and approaches, and learn in an experimentation environment that replicates real-world operations,” said Col. Matthew Strohmeyer, GIDE V Mission Commander. “We have developed a metrics-based approach to assessing GIDE V so we are positioned to make improvements in future experiments.”



GIDE I-IV was facilitated by the Northern American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command to lead rapid innovation in DoD critical capabilities alongside other combatant commands. The CDAO was tasked with reintroducing and reinvigorating the GIDE series, beginning in 2023.



For more information on CDAO and GIDE, visit: www.AI.mil

