Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the District presents William Eastwood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Around the District presents system administrator William Eastwood during a typical workday with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Jan. 23 in the Phoenix area office. USACE is a team comprised of wonderful and hardworking individuals. They have joined USACE to support the nation, their communities and you. Please take this opportunity to get to know one of them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 20:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 871814
    VIRIN: 230123-A-RY318-901
    Filename: DOD_109428703
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the District presents William Eastwood, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Information Technology
    Los Angeles District
    USACESPL
    Around the District
    William Eastwood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT