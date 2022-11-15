76th Aircraft Maintenance Support Group B-roll

Members of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group perform an array of tasks, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 15, 2022. B-roll includes B-52 lower segment repair, B1-B bonded doubler repair, air flow research and KC-46 maintenance. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871746
|VIRIN:
|221115-F-VE661-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109427339
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
