Members of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's 76th Commodities Maintenance Group perform an array of tasks, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 16, 2022. 76th CMXG directs, manages and operates organic depot level maintenance facilities in the repair and overhaul of aircraft and engine parts to serviceable conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871739
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-VE661-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109427262
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group B-roll, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT