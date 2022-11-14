76th Maintenance Support Group B-roll

Members of Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's 76th Maintenance Support Group perform an array of tasks, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 14th, 2022. 76th MXSG maintains one of DoD's largest industrial complexes on a 24/7 basis. Featured shops include the Metallurgical Lab, Quality Verification Center, Joint Oil Analysis Program, Composites Chemistry Lab, Analytical Chemistry Lab, and Material Process Support Lab. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871735
|VIRIN:
|221114-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109427252
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
