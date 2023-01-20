Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSA AER Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Faith Quiroga 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    CSA James C. McConville speaks to the Army on the importance of AER and its history in the Army

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 11:09
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Chief of Staff of the Army
    AER
    James C. McConville

