Members of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group perform an array of tasks, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 15, 2022. B-roll includes the 76th PMXG's state-of-the-art chemical cleaning line and advanced aircraft engine testing. The 76th PMXG is the DoD's foremost engine repair and overhaul center. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871731
|VIRIN:
|221115-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109427222
|Length:
|00:14:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group B-roll, by Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
