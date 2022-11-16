Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th Software Engineering Group B-roll

    TINKER AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's 76th Software Engineering Group perform an array of tasks, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 16, 2022. Footage includes virtual maintenance training and the Avionics Integrated Support Facility. 76th SWEG personnel deliver a wide spectrum of software and systems engineering solutions. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Location: TINKER AFB, OH, US

    Tinker AFB
    USAF
    OC-ALC
    76th SWEG

