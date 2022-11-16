Members of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's 76th Software Engineering Group perform an array of tasks, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 16, 2022. Footage includes virtual maintenance training and the Avionics Integrated Support Facility. 76th SWEG personnel deliver a wide spectrum of software and systems engineering solutions. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871730
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109427192
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OH, US
This work, 76th Software Engineering Group B-roll, by Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
