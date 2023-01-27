Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors Land Onboard USS Nimitz CVN 68

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230127-N-ZQ263-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2023) Distinguished visitors land aboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). (U.S. video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 07:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871704
    VIRIN: 230127-N-ZQ263-1001
    Filename: DOD_109426952
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors Land Onboard USS Nimitz CVN 68, by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Singapore

