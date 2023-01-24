MCB Camp Blaz Construction (Japanese)

The Marine Corps' newly constructed base, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, is a testament to the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and security in the region. The significant construction efforts ensure that fulfillment of alliance agreements is balanced with the protection of Guam's rich natural and cultural heritage and has resulted in the rare opportunity to enhance the people of Guam’s understanding of ancient CHamoru life on the northern plateau and traditional practices. MCB Camp Blaz was officially activated on Oct. 1, 2020, and a reactivation and naming ceremony will be held on Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)
