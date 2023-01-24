MCB Camp Blaz Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps' newly constructed base, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, is a testament to the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and security in the region. The significant construction efforts ensure that fulfillment of alliance agreements is balanced with the protection of Guam's rich natural and cultural heritage and has resulted in the rare opportunity to enhance the people of Guam’s understanding of ancient CHamoru life on the northern plateau and traditional practices. MCB Camp Blaz was officially activated on Oct. 1, 2020, and a reactivation and naming ceremony will be held on Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)