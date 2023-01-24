Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCB Camp Blaz Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    01.24.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp, Cpl. Alex Fairchild, Cpl. Kree Laing, Lance Cpl. Martha Linares, Cpl. Jessica Massi, Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    The Marine Corps' newly constructed base, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, is a testament to the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and security in the region. The significant construction efforts ensure that fulfillment of alliance agreements is balanced with the protection of Guam's rich natural and cultural heritage and has resulted in the rare opportunity to enhance the people of Guam’s understanding of ancient CHamoru life on the northern plateau and traditional practices. MCB Camp Blaz was officially activated on Oct. 1, 2020, and a reactivation and naming ceremony will be held on Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 00:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871694
    VIRIN: 230124-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_109426571
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Blaz Construction, by LCpl Jonathan Beauchamp, Cpl Alex Fairchild, Cpl Kree Laing, LCpl Martha Linares, Cpl Jessica Massi, LCpl Thomas Sheng and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reactivation
    MCB Camp Blaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT