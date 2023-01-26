Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

    ASAN, GUAM

    01.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    B-roll of the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony at Asan Beach, Guam, Jan. 26, 2023. The Reactivation and Naming Ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first Chamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 05:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871577
    VIRIN: 230126-M-AF005-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109424126
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: ASAN, GU 

    Pacific
    MCIPAC
    MCICOM
    MCBCB
    mcbcbreactivation
    Marine Barracks Guam

