B-roll of the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony at Asan Beach, Guam, Jan. 26, 2023. The Reactivation and Naming Ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first Chamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 05:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871577
|VIRIN:
|230126-M-AF005-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424126
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony, by Cpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT