    Gunner's Gym World Setkudo Kids Course (No graphics with music)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    World Setkudo founder and master Nobuhiro Hirahara conducts martial arts lessons at Gunner’s gym on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 24, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services holds a variety of martial arts classes open to service members and dependents at Gunner’s gym on Camp Foster. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:20
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

