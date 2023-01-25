video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participate in the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony at Asan Beach, National Historical Park, Asan, Guam, on Jan. 26, 2023. The ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. MCB Camp Blaz was administratively activated on Oct. 1, 2020. It is the first newly constructed base for the Marine Corps since 1952 and will serve as an enduring symbol of the continued partnership between the Marine Corps and the Government of Guam, which has existed since the Spanish surrender to U.S. forces on June 21, 1898.