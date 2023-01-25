Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

    GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participate in the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony at Asan Beach, National Historical Park, Asan, Guam, on Jan. 26, 2023. The ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. MCB Camp Blaz was administratively activated on Oct. 1, 2020. It is the first newly constructed base for the Marine Corps since 1952 and will serve as an enduring symbol of the continued partnership between the Marine Corps and the Government of Guam, which has existed since the Spanish surrender to U.S. forces on June 21, 1898.

    Location: GU

