The U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization (SATMO) conducted a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 20, 2023, welcoming its incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Allen while bidding farewell to the departing Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Dow.
U.S. Army SATMO Commander Col. Andrew Clark hosted the event as Command Sgt. Maj. Dow relinquished his duties to Command Sgt. Maj. Allen during a time-honored ceremony in the Hall of Heroes building on Ardennes Street on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 17:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871538
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109423122
|Length:
|00:33:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army SATMO Change of Responsibility ceremony, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT