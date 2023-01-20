Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army SATMO Change of Responsibility ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization (SATMO) conducted a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 20, 2023, welcoming its incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Allen while bidding farewell to the departing Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Dow.

    U.S. Army SATMO Commander Col. Andrew Clark hosted the event as Command Sgt. Maj. Dow relinquished his duties to Command Sgt. Maj. Allen during a time-honored ceremony in the Hall of Heroes building on Ardennes Street on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Army SATMO Change of Responsibility ceremony, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

