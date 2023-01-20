U.S. Army SATMO Change of Responsibility ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization (SATMO) conducted a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 20, 2023, welcoming its incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Allen while bidding farewell to the departing Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Dow.



U.S. Army SATMO Commander Col. Andrew Clark hosted the event as Command Sgt. Maj. Dow relinquished his duties to Command Sgt. Maj. Allen during a time-honored ceremony in the Hall of Heroes building on Ardennes Street on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.