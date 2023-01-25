Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IG reel: Air Force vs Army hockey game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A social media hype video promoting the Air Force versus Army hockey game on Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan 25, 2023. Airmen from Eielson are scheduled to compete against Soldiers from Fort Wainwright at the 27th annual hockey game on Jan. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871517
    VIRIN: 230125-F-XX992-1002
    Filename: DOD_109422740
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IG reel: Air Force vs Army hockey game, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ice Hockey
    Air Force
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT