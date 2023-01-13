Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA-JMTC continues 113-year tradition, welcomes nine new journeyman machinists into its ranks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Nine team members at Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center continued a legacy of excellence when they graduated from RIA-JMTC’s Machinist Apprentice Program Jan. 13. Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander, addresses the graduates and guests in a voiceover as this highlight reel shows the apprentices receive a commander’s coin, an apprenticeship pin, a U.S. Department of Apprenticeship and Training certificate and an RIA-JMTC Machinist Graduate Apprentice certificate. Class Sponsor Mike DeMoss, machining division chief, presents the graduates as journeyman machinists for the first time. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. (U.S. Army video by Greg Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871422
    VIRIN: 230113-A-WQ150-001
    Filename: DOD_109420933
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA-JMTC continues 113-year tradition, welcomes nine new journeyman machinists into its ranks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA-JMTC continues 113-year tradition, welcomes nine new journeyman machinists into its ranks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    People
    Readiness
    Manufacturing
    RIA-JMTC
    Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    Machinist Apprentice Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT