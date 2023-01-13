RIA-JMTC continues 113-year tradition, welcomes nine new journeyman machinists into its ranks

Nine team members at Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center continued a legacy of excellence when they graduated from RIA-JMTC’s Machinist Apprentice Program Jan. 13. Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander, addresses the graduates and guests in a voiceover as this highlight reel shows the apprentices receive a commander’s coin, an apprenticeship pin, a U.S. Department of Apprenticeship and Training certificate and an RIA-JMTC Machinist Graduate Apprentice certificate. Class Sponsor Mike DeMoss, machining division chief, presents the graduates as journeyman machinists for the first time. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. (U.S. Army video by Greg Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)
