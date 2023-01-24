RIA-JMTC continues 113-year tradition, welcomes nine new journeyman machinists into its ranks

Photo By Hayley Smith | Lon Lukavsky (left), Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center...... read more read more Photo By Hayley Smith | Lon Lukavsky (left), Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Machinist Graduate Apprentice Class of 1978, congratulates Robert Lundquist (right), RIA-JMTC Machinist Graduate Apprentice January Class of 2023 at a graduation ceremony Jan. 13. RIA-JMTC’s Department of Labor-accredited apprentice program has graduated more than 1,200 journeyman machinists since 1910 to ensure the factory has skilled artisans to produce quality equipment for warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. (U.S. Army photo by Hayley Smith/RIA-JMTC) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill.- Nine team members at Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center continued a legacy of excellence when they graduated from RIA-JMTC’s Machinist Apprentice Program Jan. 13.



The newly-minted journeymen completed a four-year program requiring two years of college-level courses and hands-on experience in every operational area of the factory. The U.S. Department of Labor-recognized curriculum ensures a steady stream of accomplished artisans essential to providing quality equipment for America’s warfighters.



“Throughout its almost 113-year existence and more than 1,200 graduates, the apprentice school has adapted to changes in location, duration, curriculum and, of course, technology,” said Chris Largent, director of Home Base Operations. “What has not changed is the fact it is committed to training skilled machinists and future leaders as we support the Army as it fights and wins our nation’s wars.”



RIA-JMTC is a vertically integrated manufacturer capable of taking raw metal and pliable materials and creating a finished product, all in one location. It features 16 major capabilities, including the U.S. Army’s premier foundry and the Center of Excellence for Advanced and Additive Manufacturing.



“The program was designed to develop skilled journeymen who produce quality products for our military while gaining knowledge, skills and attributes required to lead the JMTC into the future,” said Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander. “Their potential extends beyond the shop floor as they move on to serve as planners, inspectors, team leads, supervisors and more.”



Most departments within the factory count fellow graduates among their numbers, a sign of the apprentice school’s invaluable contributions to the organization. These alumni often proceed to levels of leadership and vital decision-making at RIA-JMTC, including division chiefs and even senior-level directors.



“I’m absolutely thrilled to see these apprentices join the hundreds of journeymen who came before them,” Bennett said. “They are now part of the legacy of the JMTC and will use the knowledge and experience they gained over the past four years to enrich our operations and prepare us to meet the Army’s future demands.



The guest speaker was Lon Lukavsky, a graduate of the class of 1978. A lifelong public servant, Lukavsky retired from the factory in 2011 after 37 years as an Army Civilian, preceded by a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Air Force. He rose through the ranks, ultimately retiring as chief of the Machining Division and spent almost his entire career instructing, supervising or mentoring aspiring tradesmen.



“Everything you are today, a machinist, a parent, a spouse, an Army Civilian is because of where you were previously and what you did while you were there,” Lukavsky told the graduates. “I held 13 different positions during my nearly four decades here. What I learned and what I did at each one helped me to the next step along the way. I’ve always been proud to say that our apprentice graduates are and always will be valuable assets to the organization and to our Soldiers in the field. The skills you’ve learned the past four years, the relationships you’ve built and the work ethic each of you has demonstrated got you to this point. Your work as a machinist will get you wherever you’re going next.”



The class representative, Dennis Weber, presented Lukavsky with a plaque bearing a drawing of the Arsenal, produced at the factory. Then, the soon-to-be former trainees were each awarded a commander’s coin, an apprenticeship pin, a U.S. Department of Apprenticeship and Training certificate and an RIA-JMTC Machinist Graduate Apprentice certificate.



Weber and his classmates Jeffrey Hovey, Nathaniel Hughes, Robert Lundquist, Bradley Mattan, Stephen Sallows, Lindsey Sutter and Brad Tyler lined up in front of their family, friends and colleagues where Mike DeMoss, Machining Division chief and sponsor of the Machinist Graduate Apprentice January Class of 2023, introduced them for the first time as journeymen. Another, Ryan Brown, was not present but also completed the program.



The next week, the nine returned to work ready to support the warfighter, following in the steps of their 1,200 forebears.



Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.