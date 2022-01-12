Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | MSgt. Andre Sanchez-Romero | Testimony

    KADENA AB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Kadena AB leadership for providing support to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program’s mission. MSgt. Andre Sanchez-Romero tells his story of how AFW2 has assisted during his recovery.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | MSgt. Andre Sanchez-Romero | Testimony, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recovery
    Wounded Warrior
    Kadena AB
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    MSgt. Andre Sanchez-Romero

