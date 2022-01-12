The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Kadena AB leadership for providing support to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program’s mission. MSgt. Andre Sanchez-Romero tells his story of how AFW2 has assisted during his recovery.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
AFW2 | MSgt. Andre Sanchez-Romero | Testimony, by Anthony Beauchamp
