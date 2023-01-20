Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Geary, an instructor with Center for Security Forces, Detachment Chesapeake, reminds viewers of the importance and everyday applicability of the four universal weapon safety rules. When committed to memory and made habit, these safety rules can help prevent disaster. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Willoughby).
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871401
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-ZD021-0001
|PIN:
|230120
|Filename:
|DOD_109420587
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Universal Firearm Safety, by PO1 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT