    Universal Firearm Safety

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Willoughby 

    Naval Safety Command

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Geary, an instructor with Center for Security Forces, Detachment Chesapeake, reminds viewers of the importance and everyday applicability of the four universal weapon safety rules. When committed to memory and made habit, these safety rules can help prevent disaster. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Willoughby).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871401
    VIRIN: 230120-N-ZD021-0001
    PIN: 230120
    Filename: DOD_109420587
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

