Universal Firearm Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Geary, an instructor with Center for Security Forces, Detachment Chesapeake, reminds viewers of the importance and everyday applicability of the four universal weapon safety rules. When committed to memory and made habit, these safety rules can help prevent disaster. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Willoughby).