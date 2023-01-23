DLA TV spot vol. 1-2023 highlights recent select DLA stories covering the latest innovations for improving your outfit's readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871337
|VIRIN:
|230123-O-GC213-856
|Filename:
|DOD_109419051
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Its News To You, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
