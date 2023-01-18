Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUTEX 23.1 Kualoa Ranch: Response to a Surface to Air Threat

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated limited scale raid in response to a surface to air threat on Kualoa Ranch, Hawaii, during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Jan. 18, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871263
    VIRIN: 230118-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109416850
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 23.1 Kualoa Ranch: Response to a Surface to Air Threat, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

