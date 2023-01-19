2d LAR Scout School - Interviews

U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, conduct scout school on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10-19, 2023. The purpose of the school is to enhance lethality and increase long range weapon proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 19:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871262
|VIRIN:
|230119-M-BM199-805
|Filename:
|DOD_109416829
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
