    2d LAR Scout School - Interviews

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, conduct scout school on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10-19, 2023. The purpose of the school is to enhance lethality and increase long range weapon proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 19:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871262
    VIRIN: 230119-M-BM199-805
    Filename: DOD_109416829
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Scout
    Marines
    2d Marine Division
    Follow Me
    2d LAR

