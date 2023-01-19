Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpaceX’s Starlink Group 2-4 Launches Successfully From Vandenberg!

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 2-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Jan. 19, 2023, 7:43 a.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Since 1958, there have been 2,023 launches on base. This launch also makes it the 100th launch from SLC-4E since 1964. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 13:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871111
    VIRIN: 230119-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109414658
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    launch
    spacex
    falcon 9
    starlink 2-4

