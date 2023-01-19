SpaceX’s Starlink Group 2-4 Launches Successfully From Vandenberg!

A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 2-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Jan. 19, 2023, 7:43 a.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Since 1958, there have been 2,023 launches on base. This launch also makes it the 100th launch from SLC-4E since 1964. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871111
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109414658
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
