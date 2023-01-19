NATO Brigade holds assumption of responsibility ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army NATO Brigade conducted an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Kaserne Jan. 19. Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Thomas assumed responsibility for the brigade as the Brigade Commander, Col. Troy V. Alexander, passed her the unit’s guidon signifying her official acceptance of the responsibility as the commander’s senior enlisted advisor.