    NATO Brigade holds assumption of responsibility ceremony

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade conducted an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Kaserne Jan. 19. Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Thomas assumed responsibility for the brigade as the Brigade Commander, Col. Troy V. Alexander, passed her the unit’s guidon signifying her official acceptance of the responsibility as the commander’s senior enlisted advisor.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871092
    VIRIN: 230119-A-QI808-0100
    PIN: 230119
    Filename: DOD_109414342
    Length: 00:18:10
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Brigade holds assumption of responsibility ceremony, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

