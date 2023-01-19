SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army NATO Brigade conducted an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Kaserne Jan. 19.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Thomas assumed responsibility for the brigade as the Brigade Commander, Col. Troy V. Alexander, passed her the unit’s guidon signifying her official acceptance of the responsibility as the commander’s senior enlisted advisor.



“I am honored to have her on board,” said Alexander. “She comes with strong credentials and a life-long commitment to the Army values and service to our nation.”



Thomas comes to the brigade from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where she served as the battalion command sergeant major of the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception).



During the ceremony Thomas said she was thankful for the opportunity to serve in the brigade and looks forward to the challenges ahead.



“Today, our Steady Brigade oversees an important and complex mission ensuring the readiness of over 800 U.S. Army personnel who take their day-to-day direction from the NATO chain of command scattered across 82 locations in 22 nations,” said Thomas. “As I continue to familiarize myself with the many and varied missions in this strategic brigade, I see my roles and responsibilities clearly, build and uphold a climate of dignity and respect and a culture that values every member of the team, officers, Soldiers, civilians and families by setting the conditions that empower resilient people to be ready for our future missions and their career opportunities.”



Thomas replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela who retired in December after 26 years of military service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:28 Story ID: 436909 Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Brigade holds assumption of responsibility ceremony, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.