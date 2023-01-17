Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulations WHINSEC!

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Headquarters and Headquarter Company First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Juan Lopez, congratulates WHINSEC for 22 years of academic service to the nations of the Western Hemisphere. US Army video by SPC Jaden L. Witt

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 09:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 871012
    VIRIN: 230117-D-A4471-536
    Filename: DOD_109412633
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US

    #whinsec
    #Special Events
    #VictoryStartsHere
    #GeneratingReadiness
    #StrenghteningPartnerships

