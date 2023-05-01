Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arts and Crafts Center builds resiliency through art

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal Wright 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Arts and Crafts offers a free program, called Youth Resiliency Thru Art, every Thursday at 3 p.m. The weekly program is tailored to youth aged 6 to 14. Kathleen Brill-Myrice, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Arts and Crafts recreation assistant, explains the program. Anneliese Pickett, 3rd grader aged 9, shares her experience at the program.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871008
    VIRIN: 230105-F-HJ874-0001
    PIN: 230105
    Filename: DOD_109412593
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    This work, Arts and Crafts Center builds resiliency through art, by SSgt Krystal Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

