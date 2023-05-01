Arts and Crafts Center builds resiliency through art

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Arts and Crafts offers a free program, called Youth Resiliency Thru Art, every Thursday at 3 p.m. The weekly program is tailored to youth aged 6 to 14. Kathleen Brill-Myrice, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Arts and Crafts recreation assistant, explains the program. Anneliese Pickett, 3rd grader aged 9, shares her experience at the program.