    Remembering Jeremy Jutba-Hake

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, a member of the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, passed away due to heart complications after landing at Andersen AFB during Operation Christmas Drop in 2015. Seven years later his memory lives on. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 02:24
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    loadmaster
    C130J
    Jutba
    Hake

