Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake, a member of the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, passed away due to heart complications after landing at Andersen AFB during Operation Christmas Drop in 2015. Seven years later his memory lives on. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 02:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871000
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-KS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109412382
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembering Jeremy Jutba-Hake, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT