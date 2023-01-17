What's Up USASAC - Ep5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870980" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of "What's Up USASAC," Ms. Terra Good, the program manager for the Security Assistance Liaison Office, joins the show. She breaks down what the SALO program entails and how it benefits the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's mission.