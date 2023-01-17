Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What's Up USASAC - Ep5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of "What's Up USASAC," Ms. Terra Good, the program manager for the Security Assistance Liaison Office, joins the show. She breaks down what the SALO program entails and how it benefits the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870980
    VIRIN: 230117-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_109412079
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Up USASAC - Ep5, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC
    SALO
    Security Assistance Liaison Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT