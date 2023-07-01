Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Year in Review

    AT SEA, USEUCOM, AT SEA

    01.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    A video production highlighting the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Year in Review.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 05:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870929
    VIRIN: 230107-N-NO777-1001
    PIN: 230107
    Filename: DOD_109411204
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: AT SEA, USEUCOM, AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Year in Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GHWB

    CVN 77
    GHWB

