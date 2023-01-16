The Department of the Air Force (DAF) ManTech Office is responsible for planning and executing programs that grow the nation’s defense industrial base in support of DAF weapon system development and sustainment requirements. This ensures advanced manufacturing processes, techniques, systems, and equipment are available for timely, reliable, and economical acquisition, production, and systems repair.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2023 19:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870915
|VIRIN:
|230116-D-LU733-016
|Filename:
|DOD_109410959
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD DMC Adaptive Radome Diagnostic System (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT