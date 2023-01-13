USNCC Graduates First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients

United States Naval Community College graduates its first 34 students from the Naval Studies Certificate program January 13, 2023, during a virtual commencement ceremony. The U.S. Naval Community College is the official community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. For more information about USNCC, visit usncc.edu.
