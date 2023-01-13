Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Graduates First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    United States Naval Community College graduates its first 34 students from the Naval Studies Certificate program January 13, 2023, during a virtual commencement ceremony. The U.S. Naval Community College is the official community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. For more information about USNCC, visit usncc.edu.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870863
    VIRIN: 230113-N-YC738-3001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109409200
    Length: 00:14:29
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USNCC Graduates First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation
    Education
    Commencement
    USNCC
    Naval Studies Certificate

